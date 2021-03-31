American International Group Inc. Increases Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,977 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,384 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $269,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,939 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 457.0% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after buying an additional 1,761,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,596,000 after buying an additional 1,064,077 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $12,411,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $8,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen cut American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

AAL opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

