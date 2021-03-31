American International Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Stamps.com worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

STMP stock opened at $193.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.47. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.28 and a 52 week high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 14,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $3,396,441.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $508,053.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,060. 9.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.