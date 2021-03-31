American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 48.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Comerica by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 55,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.02. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $73.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on CMA shares. DA Davidson raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.37.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

