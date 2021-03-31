American International Group Inc. Purchases 2,268 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 932,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 235,906 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 533,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,738,000 after acquiring an additional 164,475 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,125,000 after acquiring an additional 76,411 shares during the period. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $3,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

NYSE:BHVN opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.13.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.85) EPS. Analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.