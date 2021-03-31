American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,833,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,787,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,862,000 after purchasing an additional 85,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,925,000 after purchasing an additional 482,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,111,000 after purchasing an additional 208,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,403,000 after purchasing an additional 318,156 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNC opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

