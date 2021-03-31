American International Group Inc. Sells 1,639 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of L Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of L Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 48,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of -80.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.74. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $64.12.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

