American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700,427 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 313,185 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.2% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $600,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $231.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.41. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $150.01 and a 12 month high of $246.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

