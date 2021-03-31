American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,754,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 148,864 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.0% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $816,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 340,241 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,147,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,569,000 after buying an additional 36,097 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $6,032,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,040,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,959,389 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,852,278,000 after buying an additional 90,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.16.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

