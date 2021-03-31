American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

AIG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in American International Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

