American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.05 Million

Brokerages expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to report $88.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.80 million and the highest is $88.30 million. American Public Education posted sales of $74.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year sales of $394.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350.70 million to $477.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $471.60 million, with estimates ranging from $367.10 million to $672.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $654.71 million, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Public Education (APEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.