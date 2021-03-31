American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Gap Up to $18.24

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.24, but opened at $18.96. American Superconductor shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 2,019 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMSC. TheStreet lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $506.41 million, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.26.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $691,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 7.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $3,186,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.