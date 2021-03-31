Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $245.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.27.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.35. 24,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,623. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 8.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,177,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,612,000 after purchasing an additional 96,276 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.