Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s 8th Largest Position

International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 4.5% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Amgen by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.88. The company had a trading volume of 104,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,987. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.21 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

