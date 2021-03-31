Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,964,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,340,000 after acquiring an additional 49,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,280,000 after acquiring an additional 226,484 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.28. The stock had a trading volume of 59,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.23. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.21 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

