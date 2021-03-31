Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lifted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $248.13. 62,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,987. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.21 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $143.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

