Ampleforth (AMPL) Hits Market Cap of $191.93 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001453 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $191.93 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00048666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.88 or 0.00644961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00026569 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 343,281,840 coins and its circulating supply is 222,547,992 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

