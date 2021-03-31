Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 181,774 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,573,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 181,774 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Yamana Gold worth $14,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 25,271 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 20.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AUY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark upped their price objective on Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.