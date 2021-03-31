Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 79,737 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,737 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Mplx worth $15,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in Mplx by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 66,870,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806,703 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mplx by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,199,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,176,000 after buying an additional 1,292,852 shares during the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,274,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,628 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,060,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after acquiring an additional 625,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mplx by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,827,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,941,000 after acquiring an additional 623,602 shares during the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.92.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.01. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

