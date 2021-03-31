Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,689 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Casey’s General Stores worth $13,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50,914 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,190,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,663,000 after purchasing an additional 200,640 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,700,000 after purchasing an additional 157,208 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,324 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CASY. Northcoast Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

CASY opened at $217.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.45. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $221.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

