Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $13.78 Million Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,710 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $13,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.8% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.92. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.24 and a 12 month high of $68.52.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

