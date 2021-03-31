Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,027 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of 2U worth $17,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in 2U by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,958,000 after purchasing an additional 215,827 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,958,000 after acquiring an additional 215,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,539,000 after acquiring an additional 156,126 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 2U by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,800,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,031,000 after acquiring an additional 242,787 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of 2U by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,946,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,868,000 after acquiring an additional 279,307 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.73.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. 2U has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

