Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45,388 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of WestRock worth $18,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 1.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 90,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 459.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 119.7% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WRK stock opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $54.43.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

