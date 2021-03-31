Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,129 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,129 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Floor & Decor worth $18,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FND. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.32.

NYSE:FND opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.84 and a 200-day moving average of $88.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $108.54.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,494,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,705 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

