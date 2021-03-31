Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,970 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,970 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Ternium worth $17,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Ternium by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,375,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after purchasing an additional 347,491 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Ternium during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,936,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,766,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Ternium by 55.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 336,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 120,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $40.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.32. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

