Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes $14.33 Million Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 507,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,328,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,750,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,712,000 after buying an additional 169,119 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 899,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Honda Motor by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 211,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 33,776 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Honda Motor by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 140,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HMC opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $31.92.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

