Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Down 3.5%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $19.31. Approximately 40,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,182,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.87.

The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $79.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 13,158,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,442 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,919,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amyris by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,769,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,720 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amyris by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,333,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,720 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amyris by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 867,020 shares during the period. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

