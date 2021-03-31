Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Down 3.5%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $19.31. Approximately 40,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,182,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.
AMRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.87.
The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 13,158,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,442 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,919,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amyris by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,769,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,720 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amyris by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,333,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,720 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amyris by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 867,020 shares during the period. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)
Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.
