Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Sells $919,017.84 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $919,017.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,449.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,449,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,387. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.37 and its 200 day moving average is $140.63.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

