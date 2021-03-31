Analysts Anticipate Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $186.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will announce sales of $186.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.50 million and the lowest is $182.00 million. Commvault Systems posted sales of $164.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year sales of $714.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $714.10 million to $715.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $760.83 million, with estimates ranging from $758.90 million to $763.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

CVLT stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,940. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $72.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $437,569.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,419,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,963. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 47.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

