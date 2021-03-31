Analysts Anticipate DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.85 Million

Analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to post sales of $58.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.20 million. DMC Global posted sales of $73.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year sales of $272.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $278.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $358.85 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $407.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOOM. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. DMC Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $826.08 million, a PE ratio of -137.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 8,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $538,182.98. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,695 shares in the company, valued at $709,720.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,438 shares of company stock worth $2,107,577 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $2,816,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $965,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DMC Global by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in DMC Global by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $958,000.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

