Analysts Anticipate Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.48. Independent Bank posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.40 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBCP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.64. 176,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $24.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.