Analysts Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.56. Matador Resources posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTDR. Truist increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTDR traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.45. 1,435,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,068. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

