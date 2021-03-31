Analysts Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $750,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to announce sales of $750,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $700,000.00. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $760,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $4.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.85 million, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $16.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $56,013.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $155,677. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.44. 28,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,069. The company has a market cap of $843.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

