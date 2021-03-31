Analysts Expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.60 Million

Analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will post $23.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.40 million. CatchMark Timber Trust reported sales of $26.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $96.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.91 million to $97.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $99.40 million, with estimates ranging from $98.25 million to $100.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTT. TheStreet upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CatchMark Timber Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,303,000 after purchasing an additional 497,846 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 451,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTT stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.45 million, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.32. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

