Analysts Expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce $142.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $159.00 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $179.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $691.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $578.20 million to $841.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $701.11 million, with estimates ranging from $587.30 million to $780.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MESA. Bank of America upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $488.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 3.12.

In related news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 2,500 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $30,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,517.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 40,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $480,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,332.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 389,466 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,786. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after buying an additional 503,679 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 168,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 93,997 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

