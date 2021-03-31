Analysts Expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Post $0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.27. Newmark Group posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NMRK shares. Bank of America raised Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

Newmark Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 677,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,837,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,003,000 after acquiring an additional 901,530 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,648,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,889,000 after purchasing an additional 485,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,629,000 after buying an additional 722,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Newmark Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,307,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after buying an additional 164,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,999,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.