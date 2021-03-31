Analysts Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to post $67.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.80 million. QCR reported sales of $52.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $269.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $261.50 million to $276.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $267.30 million, with estimates ranging from $257.50 million to $281.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Raymond James increased their target price on QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 6.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCRH opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $751.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.14. QCR has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

