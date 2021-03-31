Analysts Expect Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tyme Technologies’ earnings. Tyme Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tyme Technologies.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

In other Tyme Technologies news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,981,498 shares in the company, valued at $33,974,837.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,958,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,432,844.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,000 shares of company stock valued at $738,905. Company insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 250,552 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 149,105 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyme Technologies stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.94. Tyme Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

