Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mercantile Bank Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mercantile Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $46.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $536.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.12. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 25.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

