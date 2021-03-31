Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 31st (AQN, CHWY, EAT, FDS, FRC, ISRG, SAFE, TXRH, USB, USX)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 31st:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$22.00 to C$21.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $90.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $66.00 to $80.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $263.00 to $276.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $148.00 to $157.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $730.00 to $735.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $112.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $83.00 to $95.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $56.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $160.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

