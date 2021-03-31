Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Expedia Group (EXPE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE):

3/31/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Expedia Group is now covered by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $138.00 to $159.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $138.00 to $159.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $105.00 to $167.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $105.00 to $167.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $167.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $138.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $117.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $120.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $136.00 to $168.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Expedia is benefiting from moderation in the cancellation of bookings. Further, improving performance of Vrbo remains a positive. Growing bookings via Vrbo is benefiting the company. Additionally, cost-saving initiatives of the company remain tailwinds. Also, Expedia’s strengthening global lodging portfolio is a major positive. Further, its strong supply acquisition efforts, strategic investments and product innovation endeavors remain key catalysts. Further, the company remains optimistic about cost-control initiatives that will help in countering the coronavirus-induced disruptions. However, headwinds in the global travel industry owing to the pandemic are primary concerns. Further, sluggishness in the company’s trivago segment remains an overhang. The stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

2/1/2021 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

EXPE stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.15. 18,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,571. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.39 and its 200 day moving average is $128.59. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $510,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

