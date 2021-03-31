Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for E.On (EOAN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for E.On (FRA: EOAN):

3/25/2021 – E.On was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – E.On was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – E.On was given a new €10.50 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – E.On was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – E.On was given a new €9.90 ($11.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – E.On was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – E.On was given a new €9.80 ($11.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – E.On had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/24/2021 – E.On was given a new €12.90 ($15.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – E.On was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – E.On was given a new €10.50 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – E.On was given a new €12.90 ($15.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – E.On was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – E.On was given a new €9.90 ($11.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – E.On was given a new €10.30 ($12.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – E.On was given a new €9.40 ($11.06) price target on by analysts at Metzler. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – E.On was given a new €10.50 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – E.On was given a new €12.90 ($15.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EOAN traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €9.76 ($11.48). The stock had a trading volume of 11,123,105 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of €8.78 and a 200 day moving average of €9.09. E.On Se has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

