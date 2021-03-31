Analysts Set Expectations for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $23.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.69.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $490.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $136.63 and a 52-week high of $577.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $519.40 and its 200 day moving average is $389.34.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million.

In related news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total value of $1,489,281.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,337,000 after buying an additional 62,892 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

