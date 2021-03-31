Analysts Set Expectations for TELA Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for TELA Bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone anticipates that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TELA Bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 158.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA opened at $14.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $204.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.08. TELA Bio has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TELA Bio by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in TELA Bio by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TELA Bio by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $40,326.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $376,912. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

