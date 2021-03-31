Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 31st (AAPL, AMD, AMT, ANGGF, BB, BHF, BTGOF, CARR, CCI, CSCO)

Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, March 31st:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $142.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $96.00 price target on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $275.00 target price on the stock.

Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $51.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $43.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. KeyCorp currently has $193.00 target price on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $59.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. Loop Capital currently has $184.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

Rockcliff Metals (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a buy rating.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.50 target price on the stock.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a buy rating.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Hess (NYSE:HES) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Mizuho currently has $94.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $76.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $160.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $139.00.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $445.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $410.00.

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) was upgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating. DZ Bank AG currently has $76.00 price target on the stock.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $350.00 target price on the stock.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) was upgraded by analysts at Renaissance Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $77.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $313.00 price target on the stock.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was upgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Noble Financial currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $250.00 price target on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $250.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $245.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.