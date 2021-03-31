Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Intertape Polymer Group (ITPOF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS: ITPOF):

  • 3/16/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/15/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $30.00 to $35.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/15/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.
  • 3/15/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/15/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/15/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/5/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of ITPOF stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $22.50. 666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.93. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 25.19%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

