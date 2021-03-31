Analyzing Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) and Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY)

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) and Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

90.7% of Caesars Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Caesars Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Caesars Entertainment has a beta of 3.15, suggesting that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extended Stay America has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Caesars Entertainment and Extended Stay America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caesars Entertainment -47.29% -56.40% -7.39% Extended Stay America -2.88% 5.61% 1.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Caesars Entertainment and Extended Stay America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caesars Entertainment $2.53 billion 7.20 $81.00 million $1.47 59.48 Extended Stay America $1.22 billion 2.96 $69.67 million $0.95 20.79

Caesars Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Extended Stay America. Extended Stay America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caesars Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Caesars Entertainment and Extended Stay America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caesars Entertainment 0 4 11 0 2.73 Extended Stay America 0 3 1 0 2.25

Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $77.59, indicating a potential downside of 11.26%. Extended Stay America has a consensus price target of $17.90, indicating a potential downside of 9.37%. Given Extended Stay America’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Extended Stay America is more favorable than Caesars Entertainment.

Summary

Caesars Entertainment beats Extended Stay America on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.