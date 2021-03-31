Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading Up 8.3%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s share price was up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.19. Approximately 26,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,160,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVXL shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $1,842,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,678,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 159,918 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $693,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

