Ancora Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,364 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.9% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $90,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 340,241 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,569,000 after buying an additional 36,097 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,032,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,959,389 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,852,278,000 after buying an additional 90,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.16.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

