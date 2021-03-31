Andrew Barnard Sells 2,255 Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total transaction of C$1,246,989.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,519,094.49.

Shares of FFH traded down C$7.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$548.55. The stock had a trading volume of 49,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of C$319.37 and a 52-week high of C$560.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$521.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$448.63. The firm has a market cap of C$14.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.39.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The firm had revenue of C$8.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 48.5299978 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $13.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $10.00. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.98%.

FFH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fairfax Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$500.00 to C$590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

