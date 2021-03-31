Andrew D. Baglino Sells 1,500 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $32.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $667.93. The stock had a trading volume of 32,970,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,597,473. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,341.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $697.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $613.21.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.